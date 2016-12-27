Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Concho Resources Inc. stated a price of 136.51 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Concho Resources Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19934.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of -11.50% and an average volume of 1526.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -20.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Concho Resources Inc. stands at -7.48% while the 52-week low stands at 95.18%.

The performance week for Concho Resources Inc. is at -1.39% and the performance month is at -1.49%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.76% and 18.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 46.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Concho Resources Inc. is 0.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.62%.

The volatility (week) for Concho Resources Inc. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 3.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Concho Resources Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.8 and the float short is at 5.07%.

Concho Resources Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 13.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -88.90%.