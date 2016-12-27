Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stated a price of 10.15 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is operating with a market capitalization of 60906.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of -6.40% and an average volume of 26003.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -20.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at -19.15% while the 52-week low stands at 274.72%.

The performance week for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is at -0.98% and the performance month is at -3.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.21% and 59.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 135.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is -5.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.29%.

The volatility (week) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is at 2.75% and the volatility (month) is at 3.39%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s short ratio is currently at 2.42 and the float short is at 1.62%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.67 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -372.90%.