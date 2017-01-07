Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stated a price of 10.82 today, indicating a positive change of -2.48%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is operating with a market capitalization of 70000.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of -6.40% and an average volume of 25058.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -20.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at -13.81% while the 52-week low stands at 299.45%.

The performance week for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is at 7.45% and the performance month is at 6.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.78% and 55.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 2.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.56%.

The volatility (week) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is at 2.70% and the volatility (month) is at 2.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s short ratio is currently at 2.59 and the float short is at 1.66%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -372.90%.