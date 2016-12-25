Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A)

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stated a price of 8.66 today, indicating a positive change of 2.36%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is operating with a market capitalization of 56482.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 11555.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at -26.42% while the 52-week low stands at 335.18%.

The performance week for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is at -0.23% and the performance month is at -6.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.22% and 68.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 154.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is -10.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.33%.

The volatility (week) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is at 2.61% and the volatility (month) is at 3.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s short ratio is currently at 0.99 and the float short is at 0.32%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 120.60%.