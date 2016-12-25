Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI)

Summary

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Baker Hughes Incorporated stated a price of 64.93 today, indicating a positive change of -1.04%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 27919.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of -15.40% and an average volume of 4271.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Baker Hughes Incorporated stands at -5.34% while the 52-week low stands at 75.27%.

The performance week for Baker Hughes Incorporated is at -2.20% and the performance month is at 4.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.49% and 55.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 42.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Baker Hughes Incorporated is 8.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 30.18%.

The volatility (week) for Baker Hughes Incorporated is at 1.81% and the volatility (month) is at 2.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.6 and the float short is at 1.63%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -214.70%.