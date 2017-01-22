Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI)

Summary

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Baker Hughes Incorporated stated a price of 61.98 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 26196.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of -15.40% and an average volume of 3841.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Baker Hughes Incorporated stands at -9.64% while the 52-week low stands at 67.31%.

The performance week for Baker Hughes Incorporated is at -0.70% and the performance month is at -5.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.69% and 40.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Baker Hughes Incorporated is -2.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.24%.

The volatility (week) for Baker Hughes Incorporated is at 1.92% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 2.44 and the float short is at 2.22%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -214.70%.