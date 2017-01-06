Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Summary
Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Halliburton Company stated a price of 56.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.
Halliburton Company is operating with a market capitalization of 48545.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.00% and an average volume of 8303.83.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -47.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.27.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Halliburton Company stands at -0.72% while the 52-week low stands at 107.86%.
The performance week for Halliburton Company is at 3.52% and the performance month is at 4.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.35% and 30.04% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.92%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Halliburton Company is 10.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.98%.
The volatility (week) for Halliburton Company is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Halliburton Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.83 and the float short is at 2.73%.
Halliburton Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -119.40%.