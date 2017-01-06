Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Summary

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Halliburton Company stated a price of 56.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

Halliburton Company is operating with a market capitalization of 48545.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.00% and an average volume of 8303.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -47.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.27.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Halliburton Company stands at -0.72% while the 52-week low stands at 107.86%.

The performance week for Halliburton Company is at 3.52% and the performance month is at 4.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.35% and 30.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Halliburton Company is 10.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.98%.

The volatility (week) for Halliburton Company is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Halliburton Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.83 and the float short is at 2.73%.

Halliburton Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -119.40%.