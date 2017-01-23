Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Summary

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Halliburton Company stated a price of 56.45 today, indicating a positive change of 2.01%.

Halliburton Company is operating with a market capitalization of 48659.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.00% and an average volume of 8076.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -47.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.27.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Halliburton Company stands at -0.93% while the 52-week low stands at 107.78%.

The performance week for Halliburton Company is at 2.30% and the performance month is at 5.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.42% and 30.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Halliburton Company is 7.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.34%.

The volatility (week) for Halliburton Company is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Halliburton Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.96 and the float short is at 2.78%.

Halliburton Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -119.40%.