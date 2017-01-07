Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Summary

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. stated a price of 38.93 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14757.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of -13.30% and an average volume of 3775.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. stands at -10.77% while the 52-week low stands at 54.15%.

The performance week for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is at 1.87% and the performance month is at -0.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.03% and 22.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is 6.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.73%.

The volatility (week) for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is at 2.63% and the volatility (month) is at 3.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.68 and the float short is at 6.70%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -134.90%.