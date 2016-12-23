Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summary

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Schlumberger Limited stated a price of 85.34 today, indicating a positive change of -1.20%.

Schlumberger Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 120240.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of -3.30% and an average volume of 5759.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -6.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Schlumberger Limited stands at -1.91% while the 52-week low stands at 46.96%.

The performance week for Schlumberger Limited is at 1.29% and the performance month is at 6.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.45% and 14.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Schlumberger Limited is 4.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.51%.

The volatility (week) for Schlumberger Limited is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Schlumberger Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.88 and the float short is at 1.20%.

Schlumberger Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -62.30%.