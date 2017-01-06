Large Cap Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summary

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Schlumberger Limited stated a price of 86.52 today, indicating a positive change of 1.43%.

Schlumberger Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 119031.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of -3.30% and an average volume of 5393.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -6.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Schlumberger Limited stands at -0.55% while the 52-week low stands at 48.99%.

The performance week for Schlumberger Limited is at 0.79% and the performance month is at 1.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.06% and 11.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Schlumberger Limited is 5.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.33%.

The volatility (week) for Schlumberger Limited is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Schlumberger Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.02 and the float short is at 1.17%.

Schlumberger Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -62.30%.