Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Summary

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. stated a price of 44.99 today, indicating a positive change of 1.21%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10585.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.80% and an average volume of 2298.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 77.60% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cheniere Energy, Inc. stands at -2.20% while the 52-week low stands at 97.32%.

The performance week for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is at 5.16% and the performance month is at 6.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.63% and 19.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is 12.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.99%.

The volatility (week) for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is at 2.87% and the volatility (month) is at 2.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.61 and the float short is at 7.69%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 13.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -75.90%.