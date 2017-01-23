Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Summary

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. stated a price of 43.26 today, indicating a positive change of 1.45%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10147.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.80% and an average volume of 2317.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 77.60% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cheniere Energy, Inc. stands at -5.96% while the 52-week low stands at 89.74%.

The performance week for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is at -0.51% and the performance month is at 3.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.94% and 7.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is 5.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.34%.

The volatility (week) for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is at 1.54% and the volatility (month) is at 2.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.92 and the float short is at 6.96%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 13.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -75.90%.