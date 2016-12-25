Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Summary

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Enbridge Inc. stated a price of 42.57 today, indicating a positive change of -0.44%.

Enbridge Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 39002.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an average volume of 2242.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.40% and the debt to equity stands at 3.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Enbridge Inc. stands at -6.12% while the 52-week low stands at 61.80%.

The performance week for Enbridge Inc. is at -0.95% and the performance month is at -0.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.58% and 5.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 33.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Enbridge Inc. is 0.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.14%.

The volatility (week) for Enbridge Inc. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Enbridge Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 15.64 and the float short is at 3.83%.

Enbridge Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.93, while the P/S ratio is at 1.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -103.30%.