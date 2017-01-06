Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE)

Summary

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. stated a price of 19.96 today, indicating a positive change of 1.94%.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 20573.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 6390.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -69.40% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. stands at -0.15% while the 52-week low stands at 430.28%.

The performance week for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. is at 1.71% and the performance month is at 21.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.37% and 32.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. is 17.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 36.47%.

The volatility (week) for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. is at 2.93% and the volatility (month) is at 3.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 5.86 and the float short is at 4.95%.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.41, while the P/S ratio is at 0.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 94.90%.