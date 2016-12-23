Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP)

Summary

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. stated a price of 36.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.25%.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 19229.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.90% and an average volume of 3758.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. stands at -14.38% while the 52-week low stands at 111.73%.

The performance week for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is at 5.57% and the performance month is at 2.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.22% and -1.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is 2.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.46%.

The volatility (week) for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is at 3.13% and the volatility (month) is at 3.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 1.71 and the float short is at 1.40%.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -102.60%.