Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Summary

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. stated a price of 21.1 today, indicating a positive change of -0.14%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 46857.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.40% and an average volume of 15065.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.2.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kinder Morgan, Inc. stands at -9.13% while the 52-week low stands at 93.71%.

The performance week for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is at -0.98% and the performance month is at -3.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.40% and 22.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 45.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is 0.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.87%.

The volatility (week) for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 2.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.46 and the float short is at 1.14%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -88.50%.