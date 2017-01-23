Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Summary

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. stated a price of 22.49 today, indicating a positive change of 0.09%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 50161.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 14221.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kinder Morgan, Inc. stands at -3.15% while the 52-week low stands at 106.48%.

The performance week for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is at 1.35% and the performance month is at 7.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.25% and 8.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is 4.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.09%.

The volatility (week) for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is at 2.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.51 and the float short is at 1.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 90.69, while the P/S ratio is at 3.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 139.10%.