Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stated a price of 75.1 today, indicating a positive change of -0.91%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 17248.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30% and an average volume of 671.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 39.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.11.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stands at -1.08% while the 52-week low stands at 42.53%.

The performance week for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is at 3.13% and the performance month is at 9.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.63% and 4.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is 8.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.29%.

The volatility (week) for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 4.63 and the float short is at 1.37%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.68, while the P/S ratio is at 7.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.50%.