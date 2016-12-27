Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Summary

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

MPLX LP stated a price of 33.78 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

MPLX LP is operating with a market capitalization of 12067.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an average volume of 1577.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for MPLX LP stands at -10.96% while the 52-week low stands at 116.56%.

The performance week for MPLX LP is at 3.97% and the performance month is at 0.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.49% and 10.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -8.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for MPLX LP is 4.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.60%.

The volatility (week) for MPLX LP is at 1.91% and the volatility (month) is at 2.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

MPLX LP’s short ratio is currently at 3.44 and the float short is at 2.45%.

MPLX LP’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -34.90%.