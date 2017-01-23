Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Summary

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

MPLX LP stated a price of 36.04 today, indicating a positive change of 0.90%.

MPLX LP is operating with a market capitalization of 12847.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an average volume of 1638.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for MPLX LP stands at -0.91% while the 52-week low stands at 131.02%.

The performance week for MPLX LP is at 0.87% and the performance month is at 10.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.20% and 11.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for MPLX LP is 7.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.37%.

The volatility (week) for MPLX LP is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

MPLX LP’s short ratio is currently at 7.66 and the float short is at 5.66%.

MPLX LP’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -34.90%.