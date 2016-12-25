Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS)

Summary

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. stated a price of 46.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 13150.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 580.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ONEOK Partners, L.P. stands at 0.41% while the 52-week low stands at 124.88%.

The performance week for ONEOK Partners, L.P. is at 5.35% and the performance month is at 12.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 22.45% and 25.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 69.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ONEOK Partners, L.P. is 12.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.67%.

The volatility (week) for ONEOK Partners, L.P. is at 1.73% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ONEOK Partners, L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 5.44 and the float short is at 1.84%.

ONEOK Partners, L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.09, while the P/S ratio is at 1.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -68.60%.