Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation stated a price of 31.37 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12359.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 178.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

Performance

The 52-week high for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at -4.13% while the 52-week low stands at 75.50%.

The performance week for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is at -1.54% and the performance month is at -0.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.32% and 5.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is 3.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.56%.

The volatility (week) for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is at 1.74% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

Ratio

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.62 and the float short is at 0.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 40.58, while the P/S ratio is at 3.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.60%.