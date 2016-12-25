Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

Summary

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation stated a price of 31.43 today, indicating a positive change of -0.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12383.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 167.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at -2.72% while the 52-week low stands at 75.83%.

The performance week for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is at -0.66% and the performance month is at 8.91%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.73% and 9.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 44.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is 4.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.37%.

The volatility (week) for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.37 and the float short is at 0.40%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 40.66, while the P/S ratio is at 3.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.60%.