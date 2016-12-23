Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stated a price of 33.29 today, indicating a positive change of 0.76%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 13581.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 2363.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stands at -1.94% while the 52-week low stands at 141.23%.

The performance week for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is at 2.48% and the performance month is at 3.93%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.54% and 28.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 59.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is 6.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.92%.

The volatility (week) for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is at 3.52% and the volatility (month) is at 3.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 3.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 65.43, while the P/S ratio is at 0.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -67.60%.