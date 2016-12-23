Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE)

Summary

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Spectra Energy Corp stated a price of 41.6 today, indicating a positive change of -0.17%.

Spectra Energy Corp is operating with a market capitalization of 29210.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 3645.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Spectra Energy Corp stands at -4.52% while the 52-week low stands at 88.78%.

The performance week for Spectra Energy Corp is at 1.88% and the performance month is at -0.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.54% and 23.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 82.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Spectra Energy Corp is 0.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.64%.

The volatility (week) for Spectra Energy Corp is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Spectra Energy Corp’s short ratio is currently at 4 and the float short is at 2.08%.

Spectra Energy Corp’s P/E ratio currently stands at 93.64, while the P/S ratio is at 5.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -81.90%.