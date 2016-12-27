Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summary

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Targa Resources Corp. stated a price of 58.06 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

Targa Resources Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 10350.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an average volume of 2093.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -1.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.95.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Targa Resources Corp. stands at -0.12% while the 52-week low stands at 338.18%.

The performance week for Targa Resources Corp. is at 5.68% and the performance month is at 12.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 26.59% and 56.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 138.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Targa Resources Corp. is 15.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 38.63%.

The volatility (week) for Targa Resources Corp. is at 2.42% and the volatility (month) is at 3.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Targa Resources Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 3.91 and the float short is at 4.65%.

Targa Resources Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.20%.