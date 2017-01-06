Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summary

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Targa Resources Corp. stated a price of 59.81 today, indicating a positive change of 1.39%.

Targa Resources Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 10781.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an average volume of 2005.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -1.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.95.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Targa Resources Corp. stands at 0.78% while the 52-week low stands at 351.39%.

The performance week for Targa Resources Corp. is at 3.35% and the performance month is at 10.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.03% and 49.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Targa Resources Corp. is 15.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 39.31%.

The volatility (week) for Targa Resources Corp. is at 2.25% and the volatility (month) is at 2.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Targa Resources Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 4.34 and the float short is at 4.95%.

Targa Resources Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.20%.