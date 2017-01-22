Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summary

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Targa Resources Corp. stated a price of 60.05 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Targa Resources Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 10830.02, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an average volume of 2042.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -1.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.95.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Targa Resources Corp. stands at -1.78% while the 52-week low stands at 353.20%.

The performance week for Targa Resources Corp. is at 4.71% and the performance month is at 9.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.38% and 54.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Targa Resources Corp. is 11.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 35.31%.

The volatility (week) for Targa Resources Corp. is at 2.33% and the volatility (month) is at 2.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Targa Resources Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 4.32 and the float short is at 5.02%.

Targa Resources Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.20%.