Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Summary

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Williams Companies, Inc. stated a price of 31.56 today, indicating a positive change of 4.16%.

The Williams Companies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23693.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.30% and an average volume of 7005.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -20.90% and the debt to equity stands at 5.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Williams Companies, Inc. stands at -0.57% while the 52-week low stands at 234.32%.

The performance week for The Williams Companies, Inc. is at 2.43% and the performance month is at 3.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.62% and 59.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Williams Companies, Inc. is 5.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 29.56%.

The volatility (week) for The Williams Companies, Inc. is at 2.70% and the volatility (month) is at 3.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Williams Companies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.91 and the float short is at 2.73%.

The Williams Companies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -126.10%.