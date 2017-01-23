Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Summary

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TransCanada Corporation stated a price of 46.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.86%.

TransCanada Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 40149.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.70% and an average volume of 967.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -13.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TransCanada Corporation stands at -1.73% while the 52-week low stands at 71.78%.

The performance week for TransCanada Corporation is at 1.34% and the performance month is at 2.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.66% and 3.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TransCanada Corporation is 4.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.75%.

The volatility (week) for TransCanada Corporation is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.29%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TransCanada Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.95 and the float short is at 0.56%.

TransCanada Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -171.20%.