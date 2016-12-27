Large Cap Oil & Gas Pipelines: Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ)

Summary

Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Williams Partners L.P. stated a price of 37.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.96%.

Williams Partners L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 22597.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of -3.70% and an average volume of 1338.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -9.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Williams Partners L.P. stands at -3.83% while the 52-week low stands at 222.49%.

The performance week for Williams Partners L.P. is at 5.81% and the performance month is at 0.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.54% and 21.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 52.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Williams Partners L.P. is 6.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.43%.

The volatility (week) for Williams Partners L.P. is at 2.27% and the volatility (month) is at 2.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Williams Partners L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 4.56 and the float short is at 2.45%.

Williams Partners L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -421.30%.