Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stated a price of 51.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 26570.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 6309.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at -0.53% while the 52-week low stands at 80.92%.

The performance week for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is at 1.34% and the performance month is at 6.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.43% and 56.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 12.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.72%.

The volatility (week) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is at 2.18% and the volatility (month) is at 2.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.79 and the float short is at 2.17%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.85, while the P/S ratio is at 0.43 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.70%.