Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stated a price of 50.35 today, indicating a positive change of -1.37%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 26998.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 6305.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at -7.77% while the 52-week low stands at 78.58%.

The performance week for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is at 1.43% and the performance month is at 6.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.77% and 46.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 7.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.51%.

The volatility (week) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is at 3.13% and the volatility (month) is at 2.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.68 and the float short is at 2.03%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.98, while the P/S ratio is at 0.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.70%.