Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stated a price of 48.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.81%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 25530.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 6450.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at -10.68% while the 52-week low stands at 72.94%.

The performance week for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is at -0.99% and the performance month is at -1.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.27% and 33.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 1.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.82%.

The volatility (week) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.58 and the float short is at 1.95%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.9, while the P/S ratio is at 0.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.70%.