Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summary

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Phillips 66 stated a price of 87.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.18%.

Phillips 66 is operating with a market capitalization of 46139.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2292.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Phillips 66 stands at -1.29% while the 52-week low stands at 25.21%.

The performance week for Phillips 66 is at 0.30% and the performance month is at 3.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.22% and 15.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Phillips 66 is 5.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.46%.

The volatility (week) for Phillips 66 is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.37%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Phillips 66’s short ratio is currently at 4.79 and the float short is at 2.11%.

Phillips 66’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.98, while the P/S ratio is at 0.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.90%.