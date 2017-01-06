Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summary

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Phillips 66 stated a price of 85.64 today, indicating a positive change of -1.27%.

Phillips 66 is operating with a market capitalization of 45304.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2163.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Phillips 66 stands at -3.63% while the 52-week low stands at 22.24%.

The performance week for Phillips 66 is at -0.44% and the performance month is at 1.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.78% and 18.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Phillips 66 is 1.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.81%.

The volatility (week) for Phillips 66 is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Phillips 66’s short ratio is currently at 4.7 and the float short is at 1.96%.

Phillips 66’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.72, while the P/S ratio is at 0.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.90%.