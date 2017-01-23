Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summary

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Phillips 66 stated a price of 83.04 today, indicating a positive change of 0.06%.

Phillips 66 is operating with a market capitalization of 43225.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2283.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Phillips 66 stands at -6.56% while the 52-week low stands at 18.53%.

The performance week for Phillips 66 is at -1.54% and the performance month is at -4.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.02% and 12.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Phillips 66 is -2.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.61%.

The volatility (week) for Phillips 66 is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 1.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Phillips 66’s short ratio is currently at 4.22 and the float short is at 1.86%.

Phillips 66’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.76, while the P/S ratio is at 0.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.90%.