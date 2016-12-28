Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO)

Summary

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tesoro Corporation stated a price of 90.31 today, indicating a positive change of -0.70%.

Tesoro Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10554.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.20% and an average volume of 2206.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tesoro Corporation stands at -15.10% while the 52-week low stands at 36.79%.

The performance week for Tesoro Corporation is at 0.44% and the performance month is at 6.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.83% and 27.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tesoro Corporation is 6.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.11%.

The volatility (week) for Tesoro Corporation is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 2.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tesoro Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.56 and the float short is at 4.87%.

Tesoro Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.63, while the P/S ratio is at 0.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 85.90%.