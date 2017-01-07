Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO)

Summary

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tesoro Corporation stated a price of 83.7 today, indicating a positive change of -1.84%.

Tesoro Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10091.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.20% and an average volume of 2149.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tesoro Corporation stands at -20.41% while the 52-week low stands at 26.78%.

The performance week for Tesoro Corporation is at -3.86% and the performance month is at -3.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.13% and 23.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tesoro Corporation is -2.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.79%.

The volatility (week) for Tesoro Corporation is at 3.01% and the volatility (month) is at 2.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tesoro Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.77 and the float short is at 7.00%.

Tesoro Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.65, while the P/S ratio is at 0.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 85.90%.