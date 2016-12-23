Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stated a price of 20.19 today, indicating a positive change of 1.00%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 11008.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.90% and an average volume of 650.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.07.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at -17.19% while the 52-week low stands at 59.82%.

The performance week for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is at 3.31% and the performance month is at -4.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.05% and -3.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 34.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is -3.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.49%.

The volatility (week) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is at 1.66% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.27 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.66, while the P/S ratio is at 0.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 21.40%.