Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stated a price of 20.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.55%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 11069.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.90% and an average volume of 650.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.07.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at -17.56% while the 52-week low stands at 59.11%.

The performance week for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is at 2.81% and the performance month is at -2.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.77% and -1.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 34.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is -3.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.92%.

The volatility (week) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.27 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.79, while the P/S ratio is at 0.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 21.40%.