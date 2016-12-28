Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Summary

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Valero Energy Corporation stated a price of 69.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.75%.

Valero Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 31107.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.90% and an average volume of 5612.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Valero Energy Corporation stands at -0.15% while the 52-week low stands at 51.26%.

The performance week for Valero Energy Corporation is at 1.41% and the performance month is at 6.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 28.21% and 37.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Valero Energy Corporation is 12.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.00%.

The volatility (week) for Valero Energy Corporation is at 1.75% and the volatility (month) is at 2.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Valero Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.05 and the float short is at 3.80%.

Valero Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.57, while the P/S ratio is at 0.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.50%.