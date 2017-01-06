Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Summary

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Valero Energy Corporation stated a price of 67.07 today, indicating a positive change of -0.90%.

Valero Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 30775.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.90% and an average volume of 5229.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Valero Energy Corporation stands at -6.06% while the 52-week low stands at 46.02%.

The performance week for Valero Energy Corporation is at -1.44% and the performance month is at 4.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.66% and 46.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Valero Energy Corporation is 4.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.34%.

The volatility (week) for Valero Energy Corporation is at 2.77% and the volatility (month) is at 2.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Valero Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.63 and the float short is at 4.21%.

Valero Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.3, while the P/S ratio is at 0.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.50%.