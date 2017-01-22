Large Cap Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Summary

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Valero Energy Corporation stated a price of 66.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

Valero Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 29907.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.90% and an average volume of 5131.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Valero Energy Corporation stands at -7.23% while the 52-week low stands at 44.22%.

The performance week for Valero Energy Corporation is at -0.42% and the performance month is at -1.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 22.59% and 35.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Valero Energy Corporation is 1.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.49%.

The volatility (week) for Valero Energy Corporation is at 2.04% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Valero Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.2 and the float short is at 3.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14, while the P/S ratio is at 0.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.50%.