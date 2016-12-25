Large Cap Packaging & Containers: Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

Summary

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ball Corporation stated a price of 76.22 today, indicating a positive change of -0.30%.

Ball Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13261.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 1284.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.90% and the debt to equity stands at 2.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ball Corporation stands at -7.16% while the 52-week low stands at 23.21%.

The performance week for Ball Corporation is at -0.57% and the performance month is at -1.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.41% and 11.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ball Corporation is -1.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.93%.

The volatility (week) for Ball Corporation is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ball Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 8.13 and the float short is at 6.26%.

Ball Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 41.76, while the P/S ratio is at 1.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -39.60%.