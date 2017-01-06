Large Cap Packaging & Containers: Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

Summary

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ball Corporation stated a price of 77.02 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

Ball Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13546.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 1238.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.90% and the debt to equity stands at 2.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ball Corporation stands at -6.19% while the 52-week low stands at 24.51%.

The performance week for Ball Corporation is at 1.12% and the performance month is at 4.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.04% and 8.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ball Corporation is 0.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.63%.

The volatility (week) for Ball Corporation is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ball Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 7.8 and the float short is at 5.79%.

Ball Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 42.12, while the P/S ratio is at 1.61 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -39.60%.