Large Cap Packaging & Containers: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Summary

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

International Paper Company stated a price of 54.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

International Paper Company is operating with a market capitalization of 22156.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2940.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for International Paper Company stands at -0.57% while the 52-week low stands at 73.56%.

The performance week for International Paper Company is at 0.52% and the performance month is at 10.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.25% and 39.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 49.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for International Paper Company is 11.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.36%.

The volatility (week) for International Paper Company is at 0.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.39%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

International Paper Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.64 and the float short is at 2.62%.

International Paper Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.8, while the P/S ratio is at 1.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 68.90%.