Large Cap Packaging & Containers: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Summary

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

International Paper Company stated a price of 53.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.

International Paper Company is operating with a market capitalization of 22174.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2758.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for International Paper Company stands at -1.68% while the 52-week low stands at 72.70%.

The performance week for International Paper Company is at 0.43% and the performance month is at 4.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.95% and 30.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for International Paper Company is 8.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.23%.

The volatility (week) for International Paper Company is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

International Paper Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.23 and the float short is at 2.86%.

International Paper Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.6, while the P/S ratio is at 1.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 68.90%.