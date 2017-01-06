Large Cap Packaging & Containers: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Summary
International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
International Paper Company stated a price of 53.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.
International Paper Company is operating with a market capitalization of 22174.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2758.53.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.59.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for International Paper Company stands at -1.68% while the 52-week low stands at 72.70%.
The performance week for International Paper Company is at 0.43% and the performance month is at 4.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.95% and 30.49% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.04%.
The simple 20 day moving average for International Paper Company is 8.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.23%.
The volatility (week) for International Paper Company is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
International Paper Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.23 and the float short is at 2.86%.
International Paper Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.6, while the P/S ratio is at 1.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 68.90%.