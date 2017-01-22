Large Cap Packaging & Containers: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Summary

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

International Paper Company stated a price of 53.69 today, indicating a positive change of 1.92%.

International Paper Company is operating with a market capitalization of 22077.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2596.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for International Paper Company stands at -1.81% while the 52-week low stands at 72.47%.

The performance week for International Paper Company is at 0.04% and the performance month is at 0.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.34% and 22.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for International Paper Company is 4.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.45%.

The volatility (week) for International Paper Company is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

International Paper Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.37 and the float short is at 2.78%.

International Paper Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.64, while the P/S ratio is at 1.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 68.90%.